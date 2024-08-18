A tragedy that exposes an exploitative media

My heart goes out to John Balson’s family (The life and tragic death of John Balson: how a true crime producer documented his own rising horror, 14 August). As a young journalist in my 20s, I worked for a “true life” magazine and, as time went on, I too felt increasing “ethical regret” at what I was doing. For example, I was asked to door-step a family whose murdered daughter was being exhumed.

I was also sent abroad and asked to write lurid exposés on local “love rats”, which I didn’t feel able to refuse. In the end, I left and retrained in a career where I still ask people about their life experiences, but I use them to help, not to sensationalise them. I think that journalists, documentary makers and viewers need to be honest with themselves about their own ethical boundaries and take note if “ethical regret” is building. John perhaps felt the need to be a breadwinner, and I have nothing but sympathy. Maybe all of us who watch true‑crime programmes on television should bear some responsibility for this as well – and I include myself in that category.

Name and address supplied

• The “success story” of the creative industries is dependent on employment practices that precipitated the impossible life circumstances and tragic death of freelance TV producer John Balson. The much-vaunted economic success of these industries – quoted by policymakers at every opportunity – is inherently exploitative of the intrinsic motivations and embedded work ethic of creative individuals.

The world-class status of the UK’s broadcast, cultural and arts sectors comes at the expense of good employment practices, including the duty of care automatic for salaried staff. Liberal use of “freelance” in informal and formal recruitment processes is a commissioner convenience. This term’s lack of legal and policy definition negates any ambition or social responsibility in the commercial and subsidised arts and culture for consistent and meaningful levels of investment in the multiple and nuanced contributions of creative individuals over a lifetime.

Dr Susan Jones

Rowlands Gill, Tyne and Wear

