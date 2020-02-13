Tragedy, glitches, redemption: Reliving the 2010 Olympic ceremonies through John Furlong's eyes

On the 10th anniversary of the 2010 Olympic Winter Games, John Furlong is finally comfortable talking about the extraordinary stress and pressure felt by the Vancouver Organizing Committee (VANOC) in the days leading up to the opening ceremony.

"Externally, we were trying to put on a brave face and smile and internally we were really struggling with the size of the job we had taken on," says Furlong who headed the committee.

The biggest issue: No snow at Cypress Mountain on Metro Vancouver's North Shore.

"It was a massive problem," Furlong recalls. "All the evidence was we'd have more snow than we could handle. And it didn't come."

The solution for organizers?

Bring snow to Cypress by truck from Manning Park, 200 kilometres east of Vancouver. "It was like having the games in Switzerland and getting snow from Austria," he says.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press More

The snow had to be imported every night when the events were over to be ready for the next day of competition. Canada's athletes performed well at Cypress with Alexandre Bilodeau winning a gold medal in moguls.

"It became this terrific Canadian story," says Furlong.

It was a much different story earlier that day.

Tragedy befalls the Games

Hours before the opening ceremony, Georgian athlete Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed during a training run at the Olympic sliding venue in Whistler.

"It was like being told your son had been killed," says Furlong. "It was like a huge punch, knocked the air right out of the organizing committee. I don't remember getting worse news when the stakes were so high."

Later that evening at the opening ceremony, moment of silence recognized the loss.

And then, another issue.

One of the four arms of the giant cauldron at BC Place stadium could not be raised because of a malfunction. Torchbearer Catriona Le May Doan was left standing with her torch and nothing to light.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press More

Furlong says it wasn't a problem with the arm.

"It was actually a rolling door on the raised floor that froze. We had to reboot the computers as the entire show was computerized. It was like the last straw for us."

WATCH: John Furlong recalls watching the Olympic Torch malfunction while unfolding

Story continues