The tragedy of Michael Jackson’s ‘lost boy’: Whatever happened to Jordan Chandler?

When Jordan Chandler, a 13-year-old boy, accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing him in 1993, it cost the King of Pop more than $20 million (then £13 million) to avoid the claims being tested at trial.

More than three decades on, a botched attempt to rehabilitate Jackson’s reputation in a big-budget biopic depicting the Chandler scandal could end up costing the late singer’s estate much more.

If reports from America are to be believed, Michael, which stars Jackson’s nephew Jaafar in the title role, has been delayed for at least six months so that rewrites and reshoots can take place. Makers of the $150 million (£120 million) film are said to have only just realised that the settlement included an agreement that the Chandlers and their stories would never be dramatised, according to US news website Puck.

Puck’s Matthew Belloni reported that, unlike the officially-sanctioned Broadway musical and Cirque du Soleil show about Jackson’s life, Michael addresses the litany of child abuse claims levelled at the star. A leaked script is said to start and end with the Chandler claims and its impact on Jackson, including the police strip-search that was said to have tormented him for the rest of his life. The film, Belloni says, “directly engages with the allegations against Jackson. And it not only engages, it wants very much to convince you Michael is innocent”.

Michael is being produced by Graham King, who made Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and will star the likes of Top Gun: Maverick’s Miles Teller and Colman Domingo, who has been nominated for a best actor Oscar for his role in Sing Sing. Filming was said to have finished last year, but now they are going to have to be reassembled at great expense and disruption to their diaries.

Jordan Chandler has not commented on the report – and, if his past behaviour is any indication, will not do so. Now in his mid-40s, he has lived as an almost-total recluse after his allegations — including masturbation, kissing and fondling at Neverland sleepovers – against Jackson emerged.

Though he has been a prime target for paparazzi, and an object of hatred for obsessive Jackson fans, he has managed to avoid being photographed in public for some 20 years. Rumours abound that, variously, he has been living in Germany, or tried to launch a songwriting career in New York. He is said to have been living under an assumed identity, but that has never been reliably confirmed.

Some facts about Chandler are not in dispute, however. He first encountered Jackson after the star’s car broke down in Los Angeles in May 1992 and he was brought to Rent-a-Wreck, the vehicle rental agency owned by Dave Schwartz, Chandler’s stepfather. His mother, June Chandler Schwartz, met the star and gave him their home phone number.

Jackson called Chandler – who was a fan and had previously sent him letters – and the pair struck up a friendship despite the two-decade age gap. Chandler started becoming a regular guest at his Neverland ranch and Jackson showered him with gifts, including taking him on buying sprees at Toys R Us after the shop had closed, and took him on tour.

By April 1993 their relationship had intensified, and the pair shared a bed together many times over the course of three months. It was around this time that Chandler’s father, Evan, became suspicious of Jackson.

A dentist whose clients included Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, Evan was a frustrated screenwriter who broke through in 1992 by writing the Mel Brooks parody Robin Hood: Men in Tights. Then came the Jackson scandal. Following the settlement, which made no admission of liability on Jackson’s part, Jordan and Evan Chandler moved to Germany, according to Untouchable: The Strange Life and Tragic Death of Michael Jackson by journalist Randall Sullivan.

They apparently returned to California the following year and Chandler enrolled at the elite Crossroads School, where one of his classmates was the actress Zooey Deschanel. He is then said to have moved to New York aged 18 to study at university, splitting his time between a Manhattan flat and a beach house in the well-heeled Hamptons.

While Chandler fils seemed able to leave the Jackson scandal in the past, Chandler père was consumed by it. He closed down his Beverly Hills dental practice because, he said, he was being harassed by Jackson fans. In 1996, Evan sued Jackson for $60 million, claiming that lyrics on the HIStory album referenced his son’s allegations and thus broke the confidentiality pact. The case was thrown out. Evan’s brother, Raymond Chandler, wrote All That Glitters: The Crime and the Coverup about his nephew’s claims.

Unusually, he also put in a request for the opportunity to release his own rebuttal album as part of a settlement. The suit makes mention of his plans for EVANstory, an album that would feature tracks titled You Have No Defence (For My Love) and Duck Butter – the alleged term Jackson used as a code word for bodily fluids.

Jackson superfans claim that he never abused Chandler, and that Evan had plotted an elaborate way to extort the singer out of millions of dollars to enrich himself and make up for his own career disappointments. Conversely, those who see Jackson as a predatory sex offender see Chandler as one of his first victims, with the abuse enabled by parents who were dazzled by the star’s fame and wealth.

The reason for this conjecture is the fact that Chandler has been silent on Jackson for more than 30 years. He refused to testify against the King of Pop in the 1990s and again at his 2005 “trial of the century”, in which he was accused of 14 charges against children. When Leaving Neverland, the bombshell HBO documentary in which two men – Wade Robson and James Safechuck – claimed Jackson sexually abused them as adolescents, was released in 2019, Chandler declined to be interviewed, despite entreaties from Robson and Safechuck’s lawyers for him to do so. (They eventually came to believe Chandler had fled the country.)

His mother, June, did take the stand in 2005 and claimed that Jackson had begged her to let him sleep with Chandler. “Why don’t you trust me? We’re a family,” she alleged him saying. “Why won’t you allow him to be with me? Why won’t you let him sleep in my room?” Eventually, June claimed, she relented after Jackson cried for 30 minutes; the following day he sent her a Cartier bracelet.

That year, Chandler was living with his father in a luxury New Jersey flat. By 2006, however, he had taken out a restraining order against Evan after he accused him of choking him and hitting him with a dumbbell. Evan felt so harassed as the years went on that he underwent radical plastic surgery to alter his appearance. He shot himself dead in November 2009, just weeks after Jackson himself died at 50. He was 65. “The whole thing was a curse,” Raymond Chandler said that year.

Jackson fans were quick to celebrate Evan Chandler’s death, congregating on message boards and fan forums to gloat over the physical and psychological pain he had experienced before his death. “I hope Evan Chandler is rotting in hell where he belongs,” reads one message from the time.

In court papers, Jordan’s younger sister Ally, who also wrote that she was too young at the time of the family’s involvement with Jackson to remember any of the alleged abuse, supplied documents proving threats and hate mail she and her family have received from Jackson fans. “F___ you Jordan,” one reads. “You destroyed the king but karma is a bitch. Your time will come.”

The Chandler family has not been able to get closure for decades. One thing is for sure, however: their story will not be dredged up when Michael is eventually released at the end of next year. What replaces their story in the biopic’s third act is anybody’s guess.