Tragic Vehicle Collision Claims Life in Harwich Township

A single-vehicle collision on December 14, 2023, on Allison Line between Charing Cross Road and Erieau Road in Harwich Township resulted in one fatality and injuries to two occupants.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene where a vehicle carrying four occupants lost control while travelling northeast on Allison Line. Preliminary findings indicate that the vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest on its roof. Tragically, a 17-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, while a 16-year-old woman and two 17-year-old women were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, as well as to everyone affected by this tragic collision. Due to the severity of the incident, the Chatham-Kent Police Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation. The name of the deceased will not be released at this time out of respect for the family's privacy.

Police Respond to Various Arrests in Recent Incidents

In recent police actions, a 38-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested for failing to attend court after being wanted on an outstanding warrant. During the investigation of a threat, the arrest occurred at Tim Horton's on Third Street in Chatham. The man faces charges of failing to comply with a probation order and two counts of failing to attend court, and he is held pending a bail hearing.

Woman Arrested For Bail Violations

A 29-year-old Chatham woman was arrested for bail violations. Previously charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, assault with a weapon, assault, theft, and possession of stolen property, the woman's surety revoked the agreement on November 29, 2023. She was arrested at the Chatham-Kent Police headquarters on December 14, 2023, for an unrelated matter and is held pending a bail hearing.

Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants

On December 14, 2023, police responded to Landings Passage in Chatham for a possible break-and-enter. A 31-year-old Chatham man wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested, and suspected cocaine was found on his person. The man faces charges including assault, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, failing to comply with an undertaking, sexual assault, mischief, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of failing to attend court. He is held pending a bail hearing.

Man Arrested for Probation Order Violation

A 41-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested on December 15, 2023, for violating his probation order. The arrest occurred on the Third Street Bridge in Chatham, and the man was charged with failing to comply with a probation order. He was transported to police headquarters and released with a future court date of January 22, 2024.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter