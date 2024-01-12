Trail of blood led to mom stabbed to death by son, officials say. Now, he’s sentenced

A trail of blood inside a prominent cybersecurity executive’s home led police to a marshy area, where they found her body July 25, 2021, in Maryland.

Investigators learned Juanita Koilpillai was stabbed to death by her adult son Andrew Beavers inside their Tracy’s Landing home that day, according to Anne Arundel County officials. She had 65 defense wounds and 38 cutting and stab wounds, they said.

Now, Beavers, 26, has been sentenced to life in prison on a first-degree murder charge, the county state’s attorney’s office announced in a Jan. 11 news release.

“Despite having love and support, this defendant had assaulted his mother in the past and then ultimately ended her life,” State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in the release.

“His mother provided him with a place to live, a vehicle to drive, and only wanted the best for her son,” Leitess added. “This sentence holds him accountable for his actions and provides justice for Juanita’s family and loved ones.”

After Beavers was found guilty of first-degree murder and weapons offenses in August, a judge ruled he was criminally responsible for killing his mother, according to officials.

Beavers contended he wasn’t and filed a not criminally responsible plea in relation to a “mental disorder,” officials said.

Criminal defense attorney Debra A. Saltz, who represented Beavers, told McClatchy News over the phone on Jan. 12 that she’s disappointed her client is going to prison.

“I was disappointed he was found criminally responsible and felt he should’ve been found not criminally responsible due to mental illness,” Saltz said.

She believes Beavers was going through psychosis when he was accused of killing his mother, she said.

If he had been found not criminally responsible, he could’ve been admitted to a psychiatric facility, Saltz added.

On July 25, 2021, Koilpillai’s boyfriend found blood inside her home and called police, according to officials, who said Beavers and Koilpillai’s car were missing from the home that day.

Investigators traced him to Virginia, where they found him and his mother’s car on July 26, 2021, according to the state’s attorneys office.

He had a bleeding, “fresh laceration to his hand” and “offered no explanation for the injury,” officials said.

Ultimately, a mixture of his blood and his mother’s blood was found on what investigators believe was the murder weapon, according to officials.

Koilpillai’s brother, Andy Koilpillai, and his wife were present for Beavers’ sentencing Jan. 11 via Zoom, the Capital Gazette reported.

“We don’t know what happened, but we forgive him, and of course God forgives him,” Andy Koilpillai said, according to the newspaper.

Beavers was also issued a three-year concurrent prison sentence connected to the weapons offense, officials said.

Tracy’s Landing is about 45 miles south of Baltimore.

