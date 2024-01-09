Trail of Damage Seen in Wake of Suspected Florida Tornado

A suspected tornado ripped through Panama City Beach, Florida, early on Tuesday, January 9, leaving behind a trail of damage, local news reported.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office urged people to stay off the roads as officials responded to emergency calls in the area.

The storm caused extensive damage to an apartment complex and downed power lines in some areas, the sheriff’s office said.

Two bridges were closed in the county as the weather threat persisted, local emergency officials said.

The National Weather Service was issuing multiple tornado warnings, observed “multiple circulations” locally, and confirmed at least one tornado in nearby Freeport. A tornado debris signature was observed by radar near Panama City, they said.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported multiple possible tornadoes.

This footage by Derek Fowler shows damage on Panama City’s Thomas Drive. Credit: Derek Fowler via Storyful