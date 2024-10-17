Trailer teases new Wallace and Gromit film

The film will be the pair's first outing since 2008's A Matter of Loaf and Death [BBC]

The first trailer for Wallace and Gromit's return to the small screen has been released.

Vengeance Most Fowl, the pair's first full-length feature film in 19 years, will see the hapless inventor and his canine companion face their arch-enemy, the evil penguin Feathers McGraw.

A new trailer gives fans a glimpse of the adventure, in which Wallace and his pre-programmed smart gnome, Norbot, are the main suspects after a recent crime wave of stolen garden goods from across the region.

The film will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at Christmas, before being made available on Netflix outside of the UK.

Made by Aardman Animations and directed by Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep creator Nick Park, the film will see Gromit once again battle sinister forces as Wallace proclaims his innocence.

But having been behind bars, McGraw is back with a vengeance.

It is Wallace and Gromit's first outing since 2008's short film A Matter of Loaf and Death, and the first time they will face off against their nemesis McGraw since the 1993 Oscar-winning The Wrong Trousers.

Ben Whitehead will feature as the voice of Wallace, the eccentric, cheese-loving inventor from northern England who lives with his loyal dog Gromit.

Peter Kay will also return as the voice of Chief Inspector Mackintosh, while actors including Motherland's Diane Morgan, Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh and Sir Lenny Henry will make cameos.

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is the pair's second feature-length film in the franchise, following The Curse of the Were-Rabbit in 2005.

Short films also include A Grand Day Out and A Close Shave.

The new 70-minute film will be available outside of the UK on Netflix on 3 January 2025.

