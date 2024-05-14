Trailers Flipped, Homes Destroyed in Louisiana After Possible Tornado

Locals in St Martin Parish, Louisiana, surveyed damage to homes and trailers on May 13 after a likely tornado tore through the area, leaving at least one dead according to a local sheriff.

Sheriff Becket Breaux of St Martin Parish said at least one person had been confirmed dead, and that, judging from the damage, a tornado was the likely cause.

Earlier, the National Weather Service repored radar-indicated tornadic activity in the area.

“We are asking people to stay off the road. We already have one confirmed fatality and we don’t want no one else to get hurt,” Breaux said.

Footage taken by Travis LeGrand shows the damage at a trailer park on Aldus Boyer Road outside Cecilia. Credit: Travis LeGrand via Storyful

Video Transcript

Yes, indeed.

Leslie.

Y'all checked on these other people.

Is there anybody else in these other campers?

Do we know join?

Mm.

So we know for sure there's nobody in any of these campers.

Ok. Wow, man, we were, we were and I just, just left here.

Not long.

I, I went, it was right there and I tell you, I thought, I thought it hit that.

I thought it hit us right here.

Ok. And I gave him my address that there's no live wis over here Leslie that you know of.

Well, there's no live one, the toy shops ma my name is Barre in the house.

All was up against the door at the Yeah, no one's gone.

What were you all trying to say?

I couldn't understand what you and Hay were saying.

There were some people what all these trailers were flipping.

You had some people helping me because it was only one other guy that was here and he was trying to help find the lady.