Train cancelled every 90 seconds in 2024, figures show

Michael Searles
·4 min read
A train was cancelled 90 seconds on average over the last year, figures reveal.

Analysis of the latest Office of Rail and Road data found that a record 370,000 train services across the UK were fully or part-cancelled in the past year.

Some 208,000 trains were fully axed in the year ending Nov 9, while a further 161,000 were part-cancelled, which means they did not serve at least one of their scheduled stops.

The rail industry’s cancellation scores count a full cancellation as one and a part-cancellation as half. It means in total, 4 per cent of the 7.3 million train trips planned were cancelled.

It is the joint worst reliability performance in figures dating back to March 2015, when the annual cancellations score was just 1.9 per cent.

It equates to one cancellation every minute and 25 seconds, or about 42 every hour.

Services are being particularly badly disrupted on Sundays as many operators rely on train drivers or guards volunteering to work paid overtime on that day.

Great Western Railway, Northern and ScotRail are among the operators affected.

Tony Miles, a rail journalist at Modern Railways magazine, said: “Much of [the poor performance] is to do with a failure of successive governments to really resolve the staffing issues on rail, and that includes getting a proper seven-day railway in the terms and conditions [of train crew] – and recruiting enough staff – so they don’t have to rely on overtime and rest-day working.

“This is putting people off trains and back on to the roads, which is completely contrary to what government ambition should be.”

Mr Miles claimed some train drivers have opted out of extra shifts since the Labour Government offered a multi-year pay deal to their union Aslef without changes to terms and conditions.

‘Ticking time bomb’

He predicted cancellation figures are “probably going to get worse” because drivers are retiring faster than they are being recruited, describing the situation as a “ticking time bomb”.

Mr Miles said Network Rail was “struggling” to maintain its infrastructure because inadequate funding is also partly to blame for the high number of cancellations.

He added there was an increase in the number of train staff off work because of sickness, with more people staying home when ill since the pandemic.

Michael Solomon Williams, of pressure group Campaign for Better Transport, said: “Delays and cancellations erode passengers’ faith in the railways.

“The rail industry and the Government must work together to invest in both the workforce and infrastructure to improve reliability across the whole network.”

The operator with the highest cancellations score in the year to Nov 9 was Avanti West Coast at 7.8 per cent.

It was followed by CrossCountry at 7.4 per cent, Northern at 5.7 per cent and Govia Thameslink Railway at 5.2 per cent.

The best performing operator was c2c – which runs services between London and Essex – with a score of 1.6 per cent of its services affected.

In November, Louise Haigh, then-transport secretary, said train operators have been asked to prepare for their performance statistics to be displayed at most stations to boost transparency.

But she resigned after it came to light she had previously been convicted of fraud.

She admitted to police in 2013 – before she was an MP – that she had mistakenly claimed to have lost her work mobile phone in a mugging.

Earlier this month, Heidi Alexander, her successor, said: “We are clear that we need to move to a seven-day railway.

“We are too over-reliant on rest-day working and so that’s a big priority for me as we move into the new year.”

Before the general election, Stephen Morgan, Labour’s shadow transport minister, revealed trains were being cancelled every 91 seconds on average in 2023, but this has since become every 85 seconds.

Previous analysis by The Telegraph revealed more trains had been cancelled during the summer of 2024 than any other year on record.

Data show that there were almost 250,000 cancellations in 2022-23 which accounted for about 3.8 per cent of the total 6.6 million trips planned.

‘Let down by poor services’

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “Passengers are being let down by poor services, which is why we are committed to delivering the biggest overhaul of the railways in a generation.

“Bringing services back into public ownership will put passengers at the heart of everything we do and allow us to reinvest in our railways.

“We have been clear we will not tolerate poor performance and will continue to hold all operators to account, regardless of ownership.”

A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said: “We know how much passengers rely on the railway and the importance of reliable and punctual services.

“Rail staff work hard to enable five million journeys every day and the industry is working together to address the main causes of delays and cancellations.

“Delays and cancellations can occur due to various factors like weather and flooding, industrial action, infrastructure issues such as track or signalling faults, train faults and external incidents such as trespass.

“When this happens, we are raising awareness of delay repay compensation to ensure passengers can easily claim what they are entitled to.”

    An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet with 67 people on board crashed near the city of Aktau in western Kazakhstan on Wednesday, local authorities said, adding that at least 29 survivors had been rescued. An Azerbaijani airliner with 67 people onboard crashed Wednesday near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau, killing 38 people and leaving 29 survivors, a Kazakh official said. Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbaev disclosed the figures while meeting with Azerbaijani officials, the Russian news agency I