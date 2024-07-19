Train companies warn of widespread disruption after global tech outage

Gareth Corfield
·1 min read
Britain’s biggest train company has warned passengers to expect disruption as a result of  “widespread IT issues”.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), the parent company of Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern, issued an alert on the brands’ social media channels.

The message continues: “We are unable to access driver diagrams at certain locations, leading to potential short-notice cancellations, particularly on the Thameslink and Great Northern networks.

“Additionally, other key systems, including our real-time customer information platforms, are also affected.

“We will provide additional updates when we can. In the meantime, please regularly check your journey before you travel.”

National Rail Enquiries also said that “network wide IT issues” were affecting a “number” of train operators across the whole country.

South Western Railway said none of its ticket machines were working this morning and urged travellers to buy their tickets online or from a member of staff.

At airports, Ryanair warned passengers to arrive an hour earlier than normal because of the disruption.

“Affected passengers will be notified and any passengers travelling across the network on Fri 19 July should check their Ryanair app for the latest updates on their flight. We advise passengers to arrive at the airport 3 hours in advance of their flight to avoid any disruptions.

“We regret any inconvenience caused to passengers by this 3rd party IT issue, which is outside of Ryanair’s control and affect all airlines operating across the network.”

