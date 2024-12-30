Train dashcam shows moments before fire truck collision in Florida

STORY: :: Footage captures moments before a

passenger train hits a fire truck in Florida

:: December 28, 2024

:: Delray Beach, Florida

Reuters was able to independently verify the location by matching road layout, building facades, greenery and train tracks with satellite and file imagery. The date was verified through corroborating reports.

Three firefighters and 12 train passengers were injured, city officials said, according to ABC News. There have been no reported fatalities, local authorities said.

The three injured Delray Beach firefighters were transported to a local hospital, where they are currently in stable condition. Two of the firefighters were initially listed in critical condition, but their status has since been updated, ABC reported.

In addition to the firefighters, 12 individuals from the train were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, assisted by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, ABC said.