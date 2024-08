A train derailment near Troy, North Carolina, led to temporary road closures, local media reported on Thursday, August 15.

Footage recorded by @perdue_news shows the derailment along NC-109.

The Montgomery Herald reported that a portion of NC-109 between Poole Road and Shiloh Road was closed, as well as part of nearby Dairy Road.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the derailment was not reported. Credit: @perdue_news via Storyful