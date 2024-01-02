Train derailment near Roanoke closes crossings, parts of U.S. 377
Parts of U.S. 377 southbound and all rail crossings from Byron Nelson Boulevard south to the Roanoke city limits were closed for several hours Tuesday morning due to a coal train derailment, officials said.
U.S. 377 was open by 9:20 a.m. except for one southbound lane running from Houston to Main Street, Roanoke Fire Department officials posted on social media. The crossings had reopened by 8:30 a.m.
Three coal cars and one locomotive derailed, according to the social media post. No injuries were reported, and around 4:30 a.m. crews were working to move the train.
The Roanoke Police Department posted on social media about the road closures shortly before 6 a.m. and said the Henrietta Creek railroad crossing was closed as well. Officials urged drivers to expect delays and look for alternate routes.
Today's top stories:
→ 4 arrested in Parks Mall shooting
→ Abandoned puppies find forever homes
→ Be ready to pay if you overfill your trash cart
🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.