Train derails in Longueuil, Que., raising concerns about possible chemical spill

A longueuil police spokesperson said officers had established a large security perimeter and he urged the public to avoid the area (Kolya Hubacek-Guilbault/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A freight train derailed in Longueuil on Thursday morning sparking concerns of a chemical spill.

At 9:30 a.m., a Longueuil police spokesperson said officers were on the scene, near the intersection of Saint-Georges and Saint-Louis Streets, where train containers went off the rails. Firefighters and Canadian National workers were also on the scene.

The spokesperson said officers had established a large security perimeter and he urged the public to avoid the area because tests were being conducted to determine if any harmful chemicals had spilled.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Police said access to Highway 116 was blocked in both directions in the area.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.