Train disruption continues after floods

Trains are being disrupted for the second day in a row as a result of bad weather.

The Great Western Railway (GWR) line between Reading and Westbury is closed due to "flooding in multiple areas", the operator said.

Rail replacement services are running between some stations and tickets are being accepted on some local buses, but passengers are urged to check their journeys before travelling.

Disruption is expected to last at least until the end of the day.

Trains running between Reading and Westbury will be cancelled, delayed or revised, GWR said.

Rail replacement services are running between Newbury and Bedwyn, and Jet Black buses are accepting train tickets for services between Newbury and Reading.

Pewsey station in Wiltshire is completely closed, with passengers advised to speak to staff at Swindon to arrange further transport.

More than 200 flood warnings were still in place across the UK on Saturday morning

Much of the south was battered by heavy rain on Thursday night.

Otterbourne in Hampshire saw the highest total rainfall recorded in the country on the day - 35.2mm (4.1ins)

A number of flood alerts in Berkshire were still in place on Saturday morning, including nine in Reading.

All four tracks at Newbury station were flooded on Thursday and were still completely submerged on Friday morning.

James Davis, of GWR, said on Friday that water levels needed to subside and the track had to be inspected before the line could reopen.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.