Train driver pay rise will cost taxpayer £135m, Government admits

The increase to train drivers’ wages has been backdated and applies even to those no longer working - Jack Taylor/Getty

Pay rises for train drivers will cost the taxpayer £135 million, the Government has admitted.

Darren Jones, the Treasury minister, confirmed in Parliament how much the inflation-busting 15 per cent increase given to mainline rail drivers would cost the public purse.

It comes after Labour pledged rises worth £8 billion to the public sector following July’s general election, a move the party claimed was necessary to soothe industrial unrest.

No reforms to working practices or conditions were secured in return for the train drivers’ double-digit rises, something on which the previous Government had insisted.

Department for Transport analysis found that the financial impact of rail staff pay increases would be “approximately £135 million” between July and March 2025, the end of the financial year.

Mick Whelan, the Aslef boss, met the Transport Secretary shortly after the election - Jack Taylor/Getty

No figures were given for the overall cost of the pay increase, which is backdated to cover the past two years and even includes drivers who have since left the industry. The increase is vastly more than inflation, which is 2.3 per cent.

“These estimates reflect the cost above prior [train company] and Network Rail budgets,” Mr Jones said in response to a question tabled by John Glen, the Conservative MP.

“Rail strikes under the last government have cost the taxpayer £850 million since July 2022,” the Labour minister added.

Ministers were criticised for appearing to prioritise trade unions which had donated to the Labour party.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of the Aslef trade union, was one of the first people to meet Louise Haigh when she became Transport Secretary after July’s general election.

Passenger trains are currently run by private companies but the Government covers all funding shortfalls. Last year, taxpayers subsidised the rail industry by just under £12 billion.

The Government is nationalising the railways into a new organisation that will be called Great British Railways.

Ministers are expected to announce early next week which train company will be brought under state control first.

The Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill will receive Royal Assent on Thursday, giving legal effect to the Government’s nationalisation plans.

Industry sources expect the first company to be nationalised to be Greater Anglia or West Midlands Trains, both of which are owned by Transport UK.

The core terms of both firms’ contracts with the Department for Transport have expired, meaning ministers can take control of them at any time, with three months’ notice to their current private owners.