Train driver's suicide led to disruption on lines between Paris and Lyon

RFI
·1 min read
Thousands of passengers on high speed trains suffered delays of up to five hours after services were halted on lines south-east of Paris following the death of a train driver on Christmas Eve.

Police and rail chiefs confirmed on Wednesday that the travel disruption that affected thousands of passengers on Christmas Eve on lines to the south-east of Paris came after a driver jumped from the cabin of his speeding train.

France's rail operator SNCF reported on Tuesday evening an accident involving a person as the cause of several hours of delays on the high-speed tracks linking Paris and Lyon.

But after the body of a man was recovered a few kilometres from a train on the line, police investigators said the driver appeared to have jumped to his death from the moving train.

Fail-safe signals brought the train, which was carrying 400 people, to a halt in the middle of the track near Moisenay, some 60km from Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The safety of the train's passengers was not threatened at any time, nor was the safety of traffic, as the traffic management centre was immediately alerted automatically," SNCF said.

Some 3,000 passengers were hit by the delays of up to five hours on Tuesday night, SNCF said.

Many passengers took to social media to complain.

"Christmas Eve is a bit ruined," said one traveller. "Seven hours of travel instead of the planned two hours, on Christmas Eve, it's original."

SNCF said trains were expected to resume their normal service on Wednesday


Read more on RFI English

Read also:
Rail strike set to paralyse SNCF operations on first weekend of Christmas season
Renfe's first Lyon-Barcelona trains arrive in France to compete with SNCF
SNCF frees up trains for unaccompanied minors over Christmas

Latest Stories