Train drivers vote to accept multiyear pay offer and end two-year dispute

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis points. It's the central bank’s first interest rate cut in four years as it eyes a soft landing for the US economy. Equally as important is the Fed’s dot plot, which provides key insight into the rate cut path ahead. Josh Lipton and Seana Smith dive into how the Fed’s rate cut impacts key areas of the economy, from US stocks to the housing market (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC). Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include BCE Inc. (BCE.TO), Applied Therapeutics (APLT), and The Trade Desk (TTD). Key guests include:2:00 p.m. ET - Greg Daco, EY Chief Economist2:20 p.m. ET - Thomas Hoenig, Former Kansas City Fed President and CEO; Mercatus Center Distinguished Senior Fellow3:15 p.m. ET - Amy Wu Silverman, RBC Capital Markets Equity Derivatives Strategist4:00 p.m. ET - Mona Mahajan, Edward Jones Senior Investment Strategist4:20 p.m. ET - Mike Novogratz, Galaxy CEO4:45 p.m. ET - Navrina Singh, Credo AI CEO and White House AI Advisor To President Biden