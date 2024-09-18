Train drivers vote to accept multiyear pay offer and end two-year dispute

Train drivers have voted overwhelmingly to accept a multi-year pay deal, ending a two-year dispute at 16 train companies, their union Aslef has announced.The move will see an end strike action that has made commuters’ lives a misery.Aslef said its members voted by 96% in favour of a deal that is worth a 15% rise over three years. The turnout was 84%.

