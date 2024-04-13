Train kills 4 people after colliding with a pickup truck near Notus in Canyon County

Four residents of Nampa died in a crash with a train on Saturday morning near Notus, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The train hit a Chevrolet Silverado around 8:20 a.m. near US 20 at milepost 17 in Canyon County after the driver, a 38-year-old male, failed to yield to the oncoming train on a private road that passed over a railroad crossing, according to the news release.

A 36-year-old passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, and two juveniles were also in the truck. All four died at the scene, according to the news release.

Idaho State Police is investigating the collision and working with the Canyon County Coroner to notify next of kin.