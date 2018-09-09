How to Train for a Marathon If You've Never Run One Before

Although I was a runner and ran regularly, I never had any intention to run my first marathon. One early spring day, I innocently joined my friend on her long run, with plans to run only a small portion of it. I miraculously managed to run with her the full 20 miles, and decided if I could do that, I could do anything! The following day I found myself signing up for a marathon that was—wait for it—eight weeks away. In those two months, I went on one 18-mile long run, peppered in a few shorter speed workouts, and thought a lot about the finish line bagels.

If you’re thinking about signing up for your first 26.2, use this article as a guide to prepare yourself the right way. (In other words, learn from my mistakes.)

Fast-forward to race day and reality kicked in. I hadn’t built the proper mileage base or enough confidence in my ability to finish, and I didn’t know how to properly fuel myself. By mile 10, my body felt spent, yet I still had a full 16 miles ahead of me. That’s when my mental game fell apart. The distance to the finish line felt like it was light years away. I checked my watch obsessively and started to doubt I would finish. I also wasn’t eating nearly enough calories as a I ran, and by mile 20, everything became a blur. I was almost crawling my way to the finish line and hating running the whole way—the sport that I had once loved so much. I somehow stumbled through, but I was very lucky to sneak away without an injury.

For my second marathon, I set myself up with a smart, 16-week plan. I strength trained and foam rolled, and learned what energy gels were and why I should learn to stomach them (more on that below!). I ended up finishing in 3 hours and 30 minutes, qualifying for the Boston Marathon. Since then I’ve run four marathons, including one trail marathon through the Utah desert. Now, I’m training for my first ultramarathon.

Along the way, I’ve learned a lot about how to train the right way. As Jason Fitzgerald, USATF running coach and founder of Strength Running, points out: “Your marathon race is a logical extension of your training.” If you train correctly, the race itself is just the icing on the sweat- and mile-filled cake.

Let’s lace up and dive in.

Ready, Set, Build Your Base

The most important step you can take when prepping for your first marathon is to ensure your body can tackle the distance. It’s best to familiarize yourself with 5Ks, 10Ks, and then half-marathons as a way to physically and mentally prepare for longer distances.

“You’re going to be a better runner if you do more running,” asserts Fitzgerald. “Use the calculus analogy. You can't go from not knowing how to count to taking a calculus class.” Putting in time on your feet will help you build that base that you need to continue tacking on more and more mileage.

Before diving into the marathon distance, Fitzgerald strongly suggests training for and racing a half-marathon first. Another good test is to make sure you can run comfortably for an hour. This will make marathon training way less harrowing; you’ve built up a baseline level of endurance and speed, and your body will already be used to the increased weekly mileage, sore limbs, and often insatiable appetite. That said, if you don't have the time to really get into running and racing various distances, don't worry: A good training plan will help you get used to adding miles and running longer.

Find a Good Plan

The next step is to find a solid training plan. A quick Google search will yield dozens of free training plans online, most of which are 16-20 weeks long. One of the most popular plans comes from the renowned runner and coach Hal Higdon. The “Novice” plan is 18 weeks long and covers your basics: long runs, cross-training, and rest. More advanced runners will want to also include tempo runs, speed workouts, and hill repeats; these should be included in most advanced plans you find online (here's an example from Higdon). If you want something specifically tailored to your needs, paying an expert to write you a personal plan (that’s what I did for my second go!), or even hiring a coach, are great options.

In general, good training plans for first-time marathoners include these elements:

A combination of different kinds of runs. Not every run should be done at the same intensity. Your plan will include weekly long runs to build endurance combined with a few shorter tempo runs (tempo runs are runs that you do a bit slower than your current 5K pace) or speed workouts that are meant to build strength and speed. If you run at the same pace all the time, your your body will adapt and at a certain point your fitness will stop improving. This isn’t what we want for marathon training; we want to keep getting stronger and building endurance.

