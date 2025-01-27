Train operator says there is ‘more work to be done’ to boost workforce diversity

A train operator has said there is “more work to be done” to encourage women and people from diverse backgrounds to join the industry.

TransPennine Express (TPE) has unveiled a new photography exhibition at two railway stations to celebrate its “inclusive” workforce.

Portraits of 15 members of staff are being displayed at Manchester Victoria and Hull Paragon until Sunday.

TPE people director Nicola Buckley said: “We’re incredibly proud to be making progress in making our business more inclusive, and we will continue to strive to make sure everyone that works here feels sense of belonging and that every individual, of every background and culture, feels heard and celebrated.

The exhibition is at Manchester Victoria and Hull Paragon stations (Jason Lock/TransPennine Express/PA)

“The launch of this new installation is not only a celebration of our diverse workforce, but a call out to anyone who is considering a role in the rail industry to apply, whatever background they may have.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It took the majority of the past 200 years to create change, but there’s still more work to be done, at both TPE and within the industry, to inspire more women and more people from diverse backgrounds to join the rail sector.”

The industry is marking the 200th anniversary of the world’s first passenger train service this year, when the Stockton and Darlington Railway in north-east England opened on September 27 1825.

TPE said that, since April 2024, women represent 26% of the people it has hired and 33% of the people it has promoted internally.

Over the past year the percentage of applicants from ethnic groups for roles within the operator has risen to 30%.

People who identify as LGBT+ comprise 10% of the workforce, TPE added.