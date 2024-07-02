Train Passenger Watches Video Game Stream Instead of Euro 2024 Game

An English commuter was greatly amused on June 30, when he noticed the passenger sitting in front of him watching a video game stream of England playing Slovakia instead of the teams’ actual Euro 2024 match.

In the funny video, recorded by Hugo Scheckter, two animated versions of the national teams can be seen in an EA FIFA match, with Slovakia leading England 1-0.

Scheckter took to X upon spotting the mixup, saying he was “thoroughly enjoying” the person in front of him “accidentally” watching an EA FIFA stream.

He told Storyful that the passenger, who was “attempting” to watch the game, he said, instead watched the stream for 90 minutes without realizing it.

In the real tournament, England beat Slovakia 2-1, securing their place in the quarter-finals. Credit: Hugo Scheckter via Storyful

Video Transcript

Ich das ich singe, ich singe sag ich sag ich.