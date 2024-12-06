Train services disrupted across UK after nationwide fault with communication system

Passengers are being warned that a "nationwide fault" is affecting rail services across the network this morning.

National Rail has said the issue is affecting "the communication system used between train drivers and signallers".

"Trains across the network are having to start their journeys later because of this fault and some may also be subject to cancellations or alterations," it said.

The failure is down to a fault with the GSMR radio system, which allows communications between train drivers and signal operators.

This issue "is currently being investigated", National Rail said.

The firm said it expects the delays affecting some of its services to last until midday.

Posting an update on social media, it said services across the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink network may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.

Services to Heathrow Airport on the Elizabeth line have been affected, with passengers told to wait for the next available train.

Those using ScotRail are now allowed to travel via "any reasonable route" because of the issue.

South Western Railway also told passengers its services may be delayed.

GSMR is designed to enable driver and signallers to communicate digitally at all times, including while trains are in tunnels or areas where analogue systems did not work.

It was rolled out to increase safety and reduce costs by replacing the patchwork of expensive and inefficient legacy systems.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow us on WhatsApp and subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.