Train services disrupted as storms batter region

Train services in the West Midlands have been disrupted as Storm Darragh continues battering the region.

Trees that fell onto rail power lines forced the closure of the Cross City South line from Bromsgrove and Redditch to Birmingham New Street, West Midlands Trains said, confirming it will be closed for the rest of the day.

The company said it was too dangerous to move them in the high winds, with the storm also disrupting services into Birmingham from Stratford upon Avon, Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

In most cases objects blown onto to railway lines had caused the disruption, but a track circuit failure was blamed for the problems between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

A number of West Midlands Railway services have been affected by blocked lines, the company said [PA Media]

Passenger Max Mulgrew, whose Cross City South train was diverted, said he saw the crew get out of the train on one occasion to clear debris off the line.

"They kept us very well informed and they were very helpful to the passengers," Mr Mulgrew said.

He also said passengers had been in good spirits because they were "going to concerts or social events in town and were in no hurry".

In Shropshire, firefighters were called to help a family and their pets escape their flooded property in Gobowen.

They used what they called a "water sled" to get them out and urged people not to attempt to travel unless it was necessary and not to drive through flood water.

In Birmingham, Christmas party-goers had to dodge debris flying around the street, while trees were brought down on roads around the region.

One large tree was brought down in Icknield Port Road, Ladywood, disrupting traffic.

In Kings Heath, traffic was also impacted by flooded streets and part of the high street was closed when the windows at the Poundland store were blown out.

The Environment Agency has warned of further serious flooding in Halesowen, Hereford, Bewdley and north Shropshire, in the coming hours.

The agency has flood warnings in place in those areas and a number of flood alerts elsewhere in the region.

Follow BBC Hereford & Worcester on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Related internet links