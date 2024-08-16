Train strikes on LNER every weekend for three months, Aslef announces

Fresh train strikes have been announced, breaking a peace agreement between the train drivers’ union, Aslef, and the rail industry that lasted less than 48 hours.

Members working for LNER – the government-owned train operator on the East Coast main line – will walk out at weekends from 31 August to 10 November.

The union says the 22 days of planned strikes are in response to “bullying by management and persistent breaking of agreements by the company”.

It is unrelated to the pay dispute that saw two years of strikes by train drivers across England.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “The continued failure of the company to resolve long-standing industrial relations issues has forced us into this position. We would much rather not be here.

“But the company has brutally, and repeatedly, broken diagramming and roster agreements, failed to adhere to the agreed bargaining machinery, and totally acted in bad faith.

“When we make an agreement, we stick to it. This company doesn’t. And we are not prepared to put up with their boorish behaviour and bullying tactics.”

An LNER spokesperson said: “Our priority focus will be on minimising disruption to customers during the forthcoming Aslef strikes, which sadly will continue to cause disruption and delays.

“We are surprised and disappointed to hear this news following recent constructive conversations. We will continue to work with Aslef to find a way to end this long-running dispute which only damages the rail industry.”

LNER is the main operator between London King's Cross, Yorkshire, northeast England and Scotland. Previous strikes by train drivers have seen about 40 per cent of the normal service running on the core line from London via York and Newcastle to Edinburgh.

Passengers could switch to “open-access” operators Lumo, Grand Central and Hull Trains, which duplicate a number of LNER routes.

On Wednesday Aslef and the government announced a settlement to the three-year pay dispute. At the time the transport secretary, Louise Haigh, said: “When I took this job, I said I wanted to move fast and fix things – starting by bringing an end to rail strikes.”

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan-Smith told The Independent: “The government has basically shown itself to be quite soft in terms of pay rises, and the unions are going to keep demanding more.

“We know where [the money] is going to come from - it’s going to come from higher levels of taxes and borrowing.

“There’s only one solution in life, if you want to spend more then you either have to tax more, borrow more or cut back on spending. It has to be one of the three options. It’s a very simply equation and they [Labour] don’t want to talk about it.

“But right now theres a plan to cut winter fuel payments for pensioners – pensioners incomes are going to be put to the sword.”

He added: “It’s going to be tougher times ahead.”

Tory leadership candidate James Cleverly said the “Labour government has been played by its union paymasters” amid the announcement of Aslef strikes on LNER services.

The shadow home secretary said: “This latest wave of strikes will be devastating for families who rely on train travel to see their loved ones.”

The Independent has asked the Department for Transport for comment.