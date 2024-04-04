Train strikes: Six-day pay action by drivers threatens chaos as hopes rise of Tube deal

Train drivers are taking industrial action (PA)

Holidaymakers and football fans were on Thursday warned of looming travel chaos as train drivers began six days of action in support of a pay rise.

It came as hopes began to rise that a separate Tube strike, which threatens to bring the Underground to a standstill next Monday and again next month, could be averted.

The Aslef train strikes affect 16 companies across the country, with the operators having to suspend services on different days. The walkouts are due to start on Friday and continue on Saturday and Monday, but there will be a knock-on impact on non-strike days with further problems caused by an overtime ban that started today and continues until next Tuesday.

The Gatwick Express service — which links the airport with Victoria station and Brighton — was suspended on Thursday. It will also be out of action on Friday and on Monday and Tuesday.

Passengers were instead able to use Southern and Thameslink trains to reach the airport or return home. However, the airport will be worst hit on Monday when there will be no Southern, Thameslink or Gatwick Express services.

A limited shuttle service between Victoria and the airport will run, though there will be “significantly fewer trains than usual”, with services starting later in the morning and finishing earlier at night.

An airport spokesman said: “We strongly advise passengers travelling to and from Gatwick to use other transport options on this day where possible and allow extra time to reach the airport. We also advise passengers to book alternative transport in advance, as taxi services at the airport will be extremely busy.”

ï»¿Luton airport will also be affected, with no East Midlands Railway trains from St Pancras on Friday and no Thameslink trains on Monday. England Women play Sweden at Wembley at 8pm tomorrow, kicking off their qualifying campaign for the 2025 Euros.

Tube services to Wembley Park and Wembley Central stations will be operating normally but Wembley Stadium station will be closed due to the impact of the strike on Chiltern services.

On the Underground, Aslef has called two strikes — next Monday and on Saturday May 4 — in protest at the impact of feared changes to the terms and conditions for Tube drivers. A Transport for London source described talks at the conciliation service Acas yesterday as “productive”, sparking hopes that Monday’s strike could be averted.

Aslef was updating its local representatives this morning on the talks. Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “hopeful the strikes would be averted”, and claimed the reasons for the dispute dated back to the conditions placed on TfL by the Government in return for £6 billion of pandemic bail-outs.

London Elects, which is running the mayoral and London Assembly elections, said it was confident the announcement of the next mayor would not be delayed if there is a strike on May 4, the date when vote counting will start.