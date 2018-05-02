How Training for a 10K Got Me Through a Painful Layoff

A couple months ago, I called my mother sobbing. I’d just celebrated my 28th birthday, and been laid off from my job. And although I’d rallied and pulled together freelance work, I found the pressure to be overwhelming. I’d cut myself off from my friends, I was struggling to pay my bills, and I felt completely alone.

I’m someone who does best with a goal in mind. For the past six years, that goal had been to grow my career—and I had. I built out my own dating column, which brought me a readership that felt like a family. And I was getting paid enough to be independent. I lived alone, had a fabulous group of friends, and enough money to live a pretty comfortable life in New York. I was single—but I was certain that finding someone to love would be the last bit of my life that would click into place.

But after my layoff, I rapidly descended into darkness. My work motivation stopped being about success and fulfillment and became about survival. I was no longer independent: the phone call to my mother had been to ask for a little help paying my rent. I was using food to cope, and I couldn't afford a gym membership to counterbalance that. It was the unhappiest I’ve ever been, and the people who I hadn’t managed to exile from my life had started to notice.

“You just need something to work toward,” my mother said. I was trying. I started seeing an astrologer to help sort through my mind, and I was in the middle of a 40-day crystal ritual to try to cultivate some self-love. That was all fun, but the woo-woo stuff wasn't presenting me with a finish line to cross.

So when I was offered the chance to train for the Nike Choose Go 10K in Los Angeles, I jumped at the opportunity like it was a life raft. The training would take place over the course of six weeks, at which point I’d be flown out to L.A. to run along the I-90 Freeway along with 7,000 other people. I couldn’t say yes fast enough.

There was only one issue—this wasn’t the first Nike race I’d trained for. Last summer, I'd signed up for a relay with a team of 12, only to suffer a stress fracture three weeks before race day that took me out of it completely. That injury had set me back in my fitness goals in a major way, and had knocked my confidence, too. I hobbled around in a walking boot for six months, which I hated. And watching the friends I’d trained with complete the race on Instagram made me feel seriously defeated. The memory of that injury still stung. I was worried that training for this race would end up in the same kind of disappointment, and given where my life was now compared to where it was then, I was seriously shook: I barely had enough confidence left to face it, much less to face failing at it again.

But Jes Woods, the coach who had trained me for the initial run and would be training me for this 10K, encouraged me that it would be fine. “This will be your comeback run,” she said. So even though I was scared, I said yes.

Once a week for six weeks, Jes, myself, and a handful of other editors met for training sessions. These varied—sometimes we’d go for runs, and other times we’d work on strength training. During the rest of the week, we were meant to follow Jes's training schedule on our own, which included both long and short runs. I taped the schedule to the back of my door and checked off each one with a marker when I came in: tiny successes one day at a time.

