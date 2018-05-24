Training future football champions in Vietnam

Vietnam is a nation of football fans. In the rural area of Pleiku, a school is training young players with the aim of building a national team that will one day qualify for the World Cup. The JMG Academy, founded by former French international Jean-Marc Guillou, first made a name for itself in Ivory Coast, where it discovered talents such as Yaya Touré. FRANCE 24's correspondent Clovis Casali spoke to the youngsters who are ready to make any sacrifice necessary to achieve their dreams.