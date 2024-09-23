Training has to be tough, says Strictly's Craig

Craig Revel Horwood said contestants who could not prepare for the level of commitment "shouldn’t be there" [PA Media]

Strictly Come Dancing training "has to be tough", judge Craig Revel Horwood has said.

The BBC programme's judge spoke about the controversy surrounding two of the show's professional dancers ahead of the Strictly live tour in Birmingham next year.

The show made headlines this year after celebrity contestants Amanda Abbington and Zara Mcdermott said they were bullied during training.

Revel Horwood said contestants coming into the show who could not cope with the level of commitment required "shouldn't be there".

The show returned to the screens on Saturday without accused dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, who have since left.

Revel Horwood told BBC Radio WM: "As a dancer myself - going back 40 years – dancing was completely different.

"You were drilled within an inch of your life to become the best you can be, but of course it’s a completely different mindset for a celebrity coming in.

"It would be the same as going to a personal trainer who’s training someone for the Olympics in that way.

"I’m not saying in any way shape or form Strictly is like the Olympics but it’s the same mindset.

"You’re doing something physical and you have to be trained and corrected and if you can’t cope with that level of commitment then you shouldn’t be there."

Zara McDermott said she was involved in 'distressing' events in the Strictly training room [PA Media]

Abbington withdrew from the show in October last year citing medical reasons. But the actress spoke out in July, alleging her partner was “unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean”.

McDermott went on to post a statement that she was involved with "distressing" incidents in the training room that she now finds "incredibly distressing" to watch back.

Di Prima later admitted kicking her during a rehearsal.

Television presenter Laura Whitmore also alleged she was subjected to "inappropriate behaviour" while on Strictly in 2016 and said she "raised concerns" at the time.

The BBC's director general, Tim Davie, apologised to Strictly Come Dancing contestants who have had negative experiences on the show.

'No other way'

Speaking about the gruelling training behind the scenes, Revel Horwood said: "It does have to be tough.

"You’re going to be told that your foot is in the wrong place and you’re going to be placed into positions... so you can learn how to actually hold yourself."

"There’s no other real way of doing it and especially when you’re dancing with a partner."

Commenting on the bullying investigation, he added: "Don’t forget they are allegations at this point in time.

"Who’s right and who’s wrong is up to the investigators. But I’m sure we’ll find out very soon.”

Revel Horwood said he hoped the allegations would not cast a shadow on the show "because it’s such a wonderful institution in this country – and the lead up to Christmas – it’s something the family can enjoy and I would hate to see that go.”

