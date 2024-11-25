Trains cancelled in and out of Devon and Cornwall

Train travellers are facing cancellations on all services in and out of Devon and Cornwall after flooding and fallen trees on tracks caused by Storm Bert.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said train services between London Paddington and Penzance via Exeter St Davids and Plymouth had been cancelled.

Services from Exeter to Okehampton and Barnstaple have also been cancelled and rail travel disruption will continue until at least the end of Monday, GWR said on X.

The A381 between Totnes and Newton Abbot is closed between Ipplepen and Two Mile Oak because of flooding and more than 300 homes are without power in both counties.

People living in Clovelly were among those who found themselves bailing out the floodwater over the weekend.

Chudleigh and Exeter also had flooding, and the indoor skate park at Newton Abbot was also hit.

"We're facing the fiercest deluge since our charity kicked off a decade ago," said a skate park spokesperson.

Bovey Tracey football ground and park was flooded and there are still 27 flood warnings for Devon rivers and three flood warnings in Cornwall from the Environment Agency, which means flooding is expected.

Monday is forecast to be still windy but not as windy as the weekend, with sunshine and showers.

