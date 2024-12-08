Man 'seriously injured' as huge tree falls into road

A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a giant Victorian era tree brought down during Storm Darragh, the BBC understands.

He was struck as he walked with a woman and a child in a pram, who both narrowly avoided injury as the cedar tree was uprooted in Leamington Spa on Saturday.

It comes after the death of a driver whose car was hit by another falling tree, also on Saturday in Birmingham, as 60mph (97kmh) winds battered the West Midlands.

The clear-up is getting under way after the storm led to blocked roads, trains to be diverted or cancelled, and homes flooded.

Disruption caused by the storm has continued on Sunday, with some roads still blocked by fallen trees and train services cancelled or delayed.

A man died when a tree fell on his car in Erdington, as the storm battered the West Midlands over the weekend [BBC]

Fallen trees were still blocking roads and paths in Birmingham neighbourhoods such as Moor Green, Rednal, and Kings Heath on Sunday mid-morning.

Part of Station Road in Codsall, near Wolverhampton was also still blocked.

West Midlands Railway said its Cross City line, which runs from Lichfield Trent Valley to Redditch and Bromsgrove, would be cancelled all day. It added that all of its services could be affected by delays or cancellations.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said it had received "an extraordinary 723 weather-related calls" and attended 122 incidents, ranging from traffic collisions to falling trees, between 06:00 GMT on Saturday and 10:00 on Sunday.

Strong winds were forecast to continue on Sunday, with a yellow weather warning in place for England and Wales until 18:00.

WMFS urged people to remain cautious, especially while driving.

In Birmingham on Saturday, a man died after his car was hit by a tree in Erdington and high winds caused a Poundland shop window to break in Kings Heath.

A Poundland spokesperson said a female passer-by was hit by the glass and was "understandably shocked" but appeared to have suffered no visible injuries.

The spokesperson added that a passing nurse stopped to help and the woman was was taken to hospital for further assessment. The store was repaired and reopened on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said they were called to the incident at 15:30 GMT on Saturday and the woman, in her 50s, was not believed to have any life-threatening injuries.

In Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire, the council said almost 90 fallen trees had been reported so far and it expected more calls.

In the Black Country, the Warley Woods Community Trust has set up an online fundraising appeal and assistance to clear up the damage left by the storm.

Members said the number of trees that were felled was "beyond the capacity of our lovely staff team".

The storm caused hundreds of trees in the West Midlands to fall on Saturday, including a giant cedar tree in Leamington Spa [BBC]

West Midlands Railway said there would be rail replacement buses for its Cross City line on Sunday, as well as for people travelling between Bromsgrove and Worcester.

It added that trains from Hereford to Birmingham New Street would be diverted to Birmingham Snow Hill.

The Cross City line runs through Birmingham's city centre and connects several of the city's neighbourhoods.

