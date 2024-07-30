Trains damaged after equipment was left on the line

The damage happened as the trains passed each other at Kings Langley station [Rail Accident Investigation Branch]

Two trains were damaged after one hit equipment accidentally left on the track by engineers.

Debris from the collision on the West Coast Main Line landed on the empty platform at Kings Langley station, Hertfordshire, and hit a train heading in the opposite direction.

A report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said a temporary ramp had been placed on the track the previous night to allow vehicles to work on the line.

At about 06:40 BST on 25 April, a train heading towards London from Wolverhampton hit part of the ramp, which threw up ballast from the track and caused a brake pad to come loose.

The debris hit another train travelling on an adjacent line at 107mph (172km/h) towards Edinburgh Waverley.

That train was stopped by the driver, who notified the signaller of what had happened as the impact had damaged his train's windscreen.

Ballast and the brake pad from the train that struck the ramp were later found on the station's platform.

The two trains were allowed to continue to Milton Keynes and Watford Junction stations, where passengers were able to get off safely.

Investigators said the accident demonstrated the importance of ensuring equipment was removed from the track.

