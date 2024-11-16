Trains minister: Renationalising rail could add £15bn to national debt

Renationalising the railways risks adding £15 billion to Britain’s national debt, the trains minister has admitted.

Lord Hendy said taking the rail system back into public ownership could leave taxpayers on the hook for its huge financial liabilities.

Under the proposals, rail franchises will be taken into national ownership as the contracts currently held by private companies expire.

Ministers will set up a new quango, Great British Railways, which will run the network.

Lord Young, a former Tory transport secretary, warned GBR is likely to be classified as a central government body by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

That would see all its liabilities, including the cost of leasing engines and carriages as well as staff pensions, shifted onto the national debt pile.

The money would probably come out of the Department for Transport’s budget, impacting on its funding for other areas including roads.

Financial consequences

“It simply cannot be prudent for the Government to embark on a programme of nationalisation without fully understanding the financial consequences,” Lord Young said.

“Those long-term liabilities, totalling potentially some £15 billion, will score immediately on the Government’s balance sheet, increasing national debt.

“I am concerned at the gamble the Government are taking with the future of the railways by going back to the pre-privatisation system, where ministers will have to compete against other spending departments for what the railways need.”

In a letter of reply Lord Hendy, who was the chairman of Network Rail before being appointed rail minister, acknowledged the risk.

He said that ministers would try and persuade the ONS to classify GBR as a public non-financial corporation, but admitted they could fail.

“I recognise that there is a question of whether public ownership will lead to certain liabilities moving onto the public sector balance sheet and therefore counting towards the public sector net debt,” he wrote.

“Future balance sheet treatment and impacts will depend on classification decisions that are a matter for the independent ONS, so of course I cannot confirm the future position now.”

The ONS would make its decision by conducting a “market test” to determine whether the Government exercised control over Great British Railways.

Lord Young said that “we know that GBR, as the Government envisage it being structured, would fail that test”.

Budget implications

The addition of £15 billion to the debt pile might have implications for Ms Reeves when she planned future Budgets.

She has locked herself into a series of fiscal rules, one of which is to get debt as a percentage of GDP falling by the end of this Parliament.

As a result, the Chancellor could face having to raise taxes or cut spending to offset the extra debt accrued from renationalising the railways.

Last month, Ms Reeves put up taxes, including employers’ national insurance contributions, to fill what she called a £22 billion black hole in the public finances.

Her budget sparked a big backlash from businesses and prompted her to pledge that she would not have to carry out such a tax raid again.

“We’re not going to be coming back with more tax increases, or indeed more borrowing,” she told MPs at a Treasury committee hearing last week.

“We now need to live within the means we’ve set ourselves in the budget and those allocations of spending totals.”