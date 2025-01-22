Traitor Or Faithful? Here's What Your Preference Says About You

Minah from The Traitors UK Season 3 with her head in her hands BBC

Fellow fans of The Traitors, let us lament ― the final week of the show, which has reached its giddiest viewing heights in its third season, has come.

Over the past few episodes, you might have screamed at the telly as Faithfuls got voted out or winced on hearing THAT annoying phrase again.

You’ll doubtless have asked yourself whether you’d choose to be a Faithful or Traitor if given the chance, too (I’d be a terrible Traitor, but I do want to wear that cape).

According to a recent YouGov poll, only 20% of Brits say they’d choose the path more treacherous: 55% would opt for a faithful life.

The survey found that your choice may be linked to your personality traits and even your political stance, too.

Tyler from The Traitors UK Season 3 looking uncomfortable BBC

What does choosing to be a Traitor or Faithful say about your personality?

According to the poll, more men are in the Traitors camp (64%) than women.

Meanwhile, potential Faithfuls saw a more even split (51% women vs 49% men).

The younger you are, the more you’ll want to be a Traitor; 49% of would-be Traitors were under 45 compared to a measly 34% of Faithful wannabes.

Those who say they’d be a Traitor are more goal-oriented than those who’d stay Faithful and are almost twice as likely (39% vs 20%) to day they’d be ruthless in achieving their aims.

Most people who’d live the Faithful life think games are for fun (51%), but if you’d rather sneak and spy in the show, you’re more likely to think performing well is more important than having a good time (51%).

More of the Traitor tribe say some secrets are necessary in a relationship (64% vs 54% of Faithfuls), and odds are they’ve lied about their age too (47% vs 33% of Faithful fans). They also lied more than twice as much as their honourable counterparts on their CV (27% vs 15%).

Those who dream of donning the Traitors cape tend to think people believe what they say more than those who’d stay in the dark at the round table, and see themselves as more of a leader than a follower.

Anything else?

Yep ― unsurprisingly, rule followers tended to make up a bigger proportion of self-elected Faithfuls than the Traitors crew.

The more deceptive group was likelier to take risks too.

More hopeful Faithfuls think money doesn’t buy happiness than the more Traitor-oriented (45% vs 31%).

And while those who’d opt for a surreptitious midnight meeting tend to have more progressive views on issues like marriage equality and legalising cannabis, more of them (58% vs 48%) oppose “political correctness” than their un-caped brethren.

Aspiring Faithfuls, meanwhile, were more likely to back trade unions, welfare benefits, and nationalising public utlities.

