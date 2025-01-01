“The Traitors” Drops Drama-Filled First 7 Minutes of Season 3 Premiere Episode as New Years Day Surprise

The show returns Jan. 9 on Peacock with three episodes

It’s never been a better time to be a faithful fan of The Traitors.

The Emmy-award winning reality show, hosted by Alan Cumming, rang in 2025 by releasing the first seven minutes of the season 3 premiere exclusively on Peacock on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The show will return Jan. 9 on the streamer with three episodes, after which new episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays until March 6.

The first two episodes of season 3 will also air on NBC on Jan. 20.

Euan Cherry/Peacock Bob Harper, Ciara Miller, Gabby Windey, Bob The Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia, Chanel Ayan in 'The Traitors' season 3

Fans rejoiced in the New Years Day surprise with many taking to social media to share their anticipation for the new season.

"Danielle [Reyes] and Britney [Haynes] having drama 2 minutes into traitors 3," wrote one person of the two Big Brother alums in the cast. "STOP THE COUNT youre supposed to be the final 2."

Another shared a gif reaction of Heidi Klum saying "I want more" from an episode of America’s Got Talent with the caption, "After watching the 7 min sneak peek."

Writer Mike Bloom summarized the most dramatic parts of the preview, with "Gabby [Windey] refusing to acknowledge [Tom] Sandoval" and "An opening twist where one player can choose to bring Boston Rob [Mariano] into the game, replacing someone else" being standout moments.

"Oh we are about to get nasty," someone replied in the comments.

The reality show challenges faithful contestants to identify a number of secret saboteurs among them in an effort to win a cash prize. The new season features 21 of the biggest personalities across reality TV with players from iconic reality shows like The Real Housewives, Survivor, Big Brother, The Bachelorette, Summer House, RuPaul's Drag Race, Vanderpump Rules and Dancing with the Stars.

Euan Cherry/Peacock Alan Cumming in 'The Traitors' season 3

The cast features Wells Adams, Sam Asghari, Chanel Ayan, Bob the Drag Queen, Dolores Catania, Jeremy Collins, Robyn Dixon, Dylan Efron, Nikki Garcia, Bob Harper, Britney Haynes, "Boston" Rob Mariano, Dorinda Medley, Ciara Miller, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Danielle Reyes, Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause, Tony Vlachos, Carolyn Wiger and Gabby Windey.

In a teaser released in December 2024, RuPaul alum Bob the Drag Queen declared a "thirst for blood" while Dorinda Medley asserted that she "intends to leave as queen of the castle."

Survivor's Wiger said she can "handle anything this game can throw at me" as the clip revealed snakes, fiery explosions and someone hanging on for dear life off of a helicopter.

Fellow Survivor alum Mariano warned his cocky competition: "If I were them, I'd be scared.”

Sandoval, meanwhile, seemed focused on how the show might act as rehab for his reputation. "Finally people are taking me seriously," he said in a confessional.

As for who is going to take home the winning prize? Zac Efron rallied behind younger brother Dylan in a June interview with Entertainment Tonight and said he has "high hopes" for his kin's performance in the competition.

"I think he's going to win," the actor told the outlet. "He's really good at games and I just have a good feeling about it."

"He is just the best at games,” Zac added of his brother. “Growing up, he was a first roll [at Yahtzee] kind of dude. If I was him, I would move to Vegas and just play games. He's that good, so I got high hopes for him."

