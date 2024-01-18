The Traitors' Evie Reveals The Truth About Diane's Parting Words After Most Dramatic Exit Yet

Evie, Paul and Diane pictured during Wednesday's instalment of The Traitors

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Traitors.

Well… that was certainly a dramatic episode of The Traitors, wasn’t it?

The latest instalment of the BBC reality show saw the cast discovering that one member of the team had been “poisoned” the previous night, and would “die” at the end of the day’s funeral-themed task.

Sadly for all of us, it was Diane who drank from the “poisoned chalice” the previous evening, and as the reality of her fate began to sink in, she shared her suspicions about who was responsible.

At the end of the task, only Evie, Diane and Paul were left standing, meaning one of them was “poisoned”, with Diane whispering to her fellow competitors that if she were to die, she thought Miles was responsible.

Paul then brought this up during the round table discussion that followed, although Evie claimed not to have heard Diane say these words.

However, she set the record straight on social media on Wednesday evening.

“I OBVIOUSLY HEARD DIANE,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I just wasn’t gonna be a pawn in Paul’s sneaky game.”

I OBVIOUSLY HEARD DIANE. I just wasn’t gonna be a pawn in Paul’s sneaky game looool — Evie | The Traitors UK S2🎭 (@eviemorrison_) January 17, 2024

In the end, Miles did find himself banished from the group, after word began to spread about him giving the “poisoned” drink to Diane the previous evening.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with remaining Traitors Harry and Paul having tried to recruit another member of the group. But will they accept the Traitors’ offer?

The Traitors continues on Thursday night at 9pm on BBC One.

