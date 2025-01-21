Why The Traitors won't win, according to former finalist

The odds are in the favour of The Traitors Minah and Charlotte but former finalist Wilf Webster told Yahoo why he doesn't think they will win the BBC show.

Traitors Minah and Charlotte won't win despite the odds being in their favour, former series one finalist Wilf Webster has predicted.

Formerly a Traitor on the BBC One show, Webster lied his way to the final but his true identity was uncovered when newly recruited Traitor Kieran gave his name to the Faithfuls in his goodbye in series one. With his own experience of the murder mystery game, the TV star lifted the lid on why he thinks the Faithfuls will have the upperhand in The Traitors final.

The Traitors are almost twice as likely to win the murder mystery game show, according to the history of the show. However, Winkleman had teased there was a big twist coming that would see "someone will win an extraordinary power that could turn the entire game on its head".

The Seer was the title of a book on a shelf in the most recent episode, leading to speculation that it referred to the game Werewolf where The Seer is a villager who gains the power to find out whether one other player is a villager or a werewolf. This prompted further talk that the twist would allow one person in the game to discover the true identity of one other player in the game.

Wilf Webster was a finalist on The Traitors series one. (Studio Lambert)

The Traitors final

Speaking on behalf of Mecca Bingo, Webster told Yahoo: "The Faithfuls will win it because I think if The Seer role comes into play the probability of the Faithfuls getting The Seer is more powerful."

The former Traitor revealed who he thinks will make the final. "I hope Freddie, Leanne, and Alexander," he said of the Faithfuls. 'And then Charlotte will be there [in the final] as a Traitor but she won't win."

Previously, Webster had said he would like to see Traitor Minah win the murder mystery game.

Having made it to the final himself, Webster revealed how The Traitors would change the lives of those taking part — especially the finalists and the winners.

Minah has been a Traitor from the beginning. (Studio Lambert)

He said: "It depends on what they want to do with their life, a lot of people say people go on the show to be famous but that's not the case for a lot of people.

"It's very much that you just take it in your stride and when you want to show like The Traitors or even know you're going on it, you have to sort of plan about what you want to do next because there are certainly opportunities that money can't buy like being able to be a part of another show or whatever.

"It's very much like having a little bit of time to plan and just enjoy it, life's too short and you never know how it might last, it might be a year, two years, five years or ten years, so just enjoy it, remember to stay grounded and that your family the most important."

Charlotte is a recently recruited Traitor. (Studio Lambert)

Filming secrets on The Traitors

Behind the magic of the BBC show, Webster ruled out that filming roundtables lasts three hours. The finalist explained why this possibly couldn't be true.

He said: "Somebody came out and said that the Round Table lasts for three hours. That is not true. Imagine me sitting there talking for three hours. It's not true. It was not that long at all.

"They said that’s why people cry because you’re in there for so long but it’s not true. I think the reason why people were crying so much in the first series is because we were drinking way too much caffeine and didn't know what we were going to do when we got to the table.

The roundtable awaits on The Traitors. (BBC)

"It is long, but I don't remember it lasting for hours and hours like this person has come out and said, but we don't have a concept of time but being there it definitely wasn't three hours. It couldn’t have been. If a producer said to me that I was there for three hours I would be astonished. We might’ve had one Round Table that lasted two hours max but they weren’t that long.

"Imagine Claudia’s legs, standing there for three hours. She probably goes to the gym but even still, standing in the same place and walking around here and there for three hours. I don't think that's true."

Celebrity Traitors

Celebrity Traitors will also be filmed in the same location. (Studio Lambert)

Filming for Celebrity Traitors will begin in the spring at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands and the former finalists thinks it could really show "hard" being on The Traitors can be. "I think it will do well," Webster said of the spin off.

"I think the civilian series is always going to be special because it's normal people in a really weird situation. It'll be nice to see celebrities who people like to watch in this weird, unfamiliar, really challenging experience.

"Deontay Wilder who is the ex-heavyweight champion of the world went on The Traitors US Season 2 and quit after four days because it's so hard, so it just shows how hard this game is."