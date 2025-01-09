When is The Traitors on? Complete guide to season 3 episodes and broadcast times

When is The Traitors on? Complete guide to season 3 episodes and broadcast times

The Traitors struck again in the bloodthirsty fourth episode on Wednesday, bringing an end to a contestant’s hopes of winning the cash prize.

The faithful, whose name we have printed below to avoid a spoiler, was the latest to be murdered as the number of contestants left in narrows.

We’re just a few episodes in but this year’s series has already delivered twists which have spiced up the format. A twist in the challenges introduces a new incentive for the traitors to sabotage them deliberately.

Some things haven’t changed, though. Host Claudia Winkleman is once again sporting an enviable range of luxe knits and fingerless gloves, and the breakfast buffet looks as splendid (and tense) as usual.

The episodes will air on multiple nights a week for the rest of the month. Make sure you don’t miss a show with our guide to when they’re on.

When is The Traitors on BBC One?

The Traitors’ schedule is slightly different from normal reality shows, which are often on every night. It is also dissimilar to those of dramas, which typically air once a week.

This year’s series comprises 12 episodes, with the BBC already confirming the broadcast dates for the first nine. The final three episodes will be scheduled once the late January timetable is finalised in the coming weeks.

The first two episodes aired at 8pm (and are available on iPlayer for those who need to catch up), but all subsequent instalments will air at 9pm.

Here’s when the next episodes of The Traitors are on:

Episode 5: Thursday, January 9

Episode 6: Friday, January 10

Episode 7: Wednesday, January 15

Episode 8: Thursday, January 16

Episode 9: Friday, January 17

Each episode will be added to iPlayer as soon as it is finished.

When is The Traitors final 2025?

The date for episodes 10, 11 and 12 is yet to be confirmed.

If the BBC continues with its current pattern, the penultimate two episodes should air on January 22 and 23, meaning the grand finale will be broadcast on Friday, January 24.

The final may also be slightly longer than the usual episodes given that last year’s jaw-dropping finale was 69 minutes instead of the usual hour.

Who is still left in The Traitors 2025?

*Spoiler alert!*

Maia was murdered on Wednesday’s fourth episode, a decision that may have long-lasting consequences as her sister Armani was one of the traitors. Armani left the show on the third episode.

She joins a growing list of those to have fallen by the wayside.

Jack Marriner-Brown was eliminated on episode one. Yin Lü, Nathan Khider, Keith Stewart, Elen Wyn, Armani Gouveia and now her sister Maia have now left. Kasim Ahmed was banished on episode four.

Those left are (faithful unless marked as a traitor):