The Traitors’ Harry explains how his army training helped him in the show

The Traitors winner Harry Clark has explained how his army training helped him during the show.

The star played a perfect game as he walked away with over £95k at the end of the series, with very few Faithfuls suspecting his position as a Traitor along the way.

Following his victory, which was confirmed in a dramatic endgame with Mollie, Jaz and Andrew, Harry spoke to Digital Spy and other media about how his prior experience helped him during the series.

“I think [being able to separate emotion from game play] is all down to the military training,” he began. “Being in the Army, because you work in a high-pressure environment, you can disassociate emotions with just getting the job done.

“You don’t get too emotionally attached, and you have to work as a team and things like that. [For] me as a person, I can just switch off emotions, because instead of worrying about things, I’ll just not think about it at all.

“If I receive any hate, it doesn’t bother me, because I just won’t read it. It’s the same the whole way through my life. It was definitely the ability to just not worry about it and be like: ‘this is a game, I’m here for one reason and one reason only.’

“I just kept reminding myself: ‘these are people that I’ve just met, and the people at home have loved me before this, so this is why I’m doing it and it’s always been for them.’ That was a massive motivation as well, which made it easier.”

Despite explaining how he controlled his emotions during the game, Harry previously revealed he still found it difficult to see his betrayal of close friend Mollie, who was left stunned after Harry unveiled himself as a Traitor.

“When it came to the end, I just wanted to say I was a Faithful so bad, just to make Mollie happy,” said Harry. “But I couldn't, so it was the weirdest feeling ever honestly. When it got to low numbers you become really close friends... it felt like we had known each other for years.”

