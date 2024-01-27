The Traitors’ Harry reveals which player he should have recruited

BBC

The Traitors spoilers follow.

The Traitors star Harry Clark has revealed which player he should have recruited during his stint on the show.

Harry was chosen as a Traitor by host Claudia Winkleman on the first day, and successfully navigated his way through the treacherous game to secure himself over £95k as he was crowned the winner.

Despite playing a brilliant game to come out on top, Harry suggested to Digital Spy and other press another name that would have been perfect: Jaz – who himself said on The Traitors: Uncloaked that he would have liked to have been selected as a Traitor.

BBC

Related: The Traitors' Jaz Singh responds to nickname from viewers

“If I knew Jaz [Singh] wanted to be a Traitor so badly, he would have been brought into the mix as a potential,” he said of his fellow finalist.

“Because of the way he played the game, he would have been an amazing Traitor too. Jaz was an amazing player, but he caused confusion. He would accuse people and then vote for someone else.

"That’s why the game’s so hard, because you have to have that level of trust but also you don’t want to go too hard on someone because then you’ll get the chop.”

BBC

Related: The Traitors' Claudia Winkleman reveals who she originally wanted to be a Traitor

Harry added: "I wasn’t in their position, but I can understand why it’s so hard. That’s why my best advice would always be if you’re going into the game, you have to build relationships and you have to build trust, even if it’s one other person.

"Because if you’ve got a theory or a plan, or you think it’s someone, you need people to support that.

"And at the same time, if you’re on the other end of the stick, if someone’s coming for you, you need someone to be like, 'actually, I think they’re a Faithful because of this'."

Harry eventually secured the prize in a dramatic endgame after his longstanding bond with Mollie Pearce paid dividends, with her decision to banish Jaz costing her half of the total prize pot.

Story continues

Paul Chappells - BBC

Related: The Traitors’ Mollie explains final banishment decision

Mollie left the room in tears after Harry revealed he was a Traitor the entire time, and the star admitted that betraying his friend was one of the most difficult things he had to do.

"When it came to the end, I just wanted to say I was a Faithful just to make Mollie happy. But I couldn't, so it was the weirdest feeling ever honestly," Harry said on The Traitors: Uncloaked.

"When you're a Traitor, you're thinking ‘this is so good, I can be naughty and get away with it,’ but you start to build genuine connections. When it gets to low numbers you become really close friends – it felt like we had known each other for years.”

The Traitors series 2 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. For further details, check out the full Traitors series 2 release schedule here.

Interested in talking about The Traitors? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like