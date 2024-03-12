The Traitors movie announced with Suranne Jones playing Claudia Winkleman

The BBC has announced a spoof movie version of The Traitors for Comic Relief, which will feature an all-star cast.

The hit reality game show returned for its second season earlier this year, delivering a whirlwind of thrilling cliffhangers, murders and betrayals courtesy of its highly entertaining cast and, of course, iconic host Claudia Winkleman.

Thankfully, fans will be able to relive season two all over again with a new movie that will air during BBC One's Comic Relief: Funny for Money on March 17.

Gentleman Jack's Suranne Jones will star as Claudia, while a cast of award-winning actors and comedians will join her in the roles of some fan-favourite contestants.

This includes Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as Harry, Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe as Miles, Sally Phillips as Diane, Asim Chaudhry as Jaz (aka Jazatha Christie), David Walliams as Paul, Iain Stirling as Ross, and Catherine Tate as Evie and Charlie.

Mollie Pearce, who just missed out on season two's cash prize after Harry managed to pull the wool over her eyes throughout and eventually betray her in the finale, will also make an appearance as herself.

The Traitors: The Movie will feature some of season two's most memorable moments, including "Ross' infamous wink, Diane’s untimely murder and the Traitors turning on each other at the roundtable".

"When I read the script, I thought it was so funny and great entertainment. It’s nice to make people laugh and smile after such an intense series. I don’t think I have really had time to process being asked to be involved in the sketch," Mollie said in a statement.

Bailey said: "Being invited to be in a Comic Relief night of TV sketch is the proudest moment of my career so far. On top of that, The Traitors is my all-time favourite TV series - I would be star-struck if I met any one of them.

"I’m sure I am the first in a long line of actors who will play Harry in biopics. Actually, I want to take this moment to publicly apologise to Harry for what I’ve done."

Meanwhile, Jones added: "I watched The Traitors and I love Claudia, so everything is done with love as I step into her shoes. The most important thing is we are raising money for really important causes. So we are having fun, but the main thing will always be the causes."

The Traitors: The Movie will air on Comic Relief: Funny for Money on 15 March from 7pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

