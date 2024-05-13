The Traitors producer names Liz Truss as dream contestant for celebrity spinoff of BBC show

The producer of The Traitors have named Liz Truss as one of their dream contestants for the celebrity spinoff.

The hit BBC reality show, which is currently filming its third season, is expected to launch a version with famous faces next year.

"Liz Truss, I think she would be great," executive producer Stephen Lambert told Deadline Hollywood during a Baftas red carpet interview.

"It is very important [on] that show to be able to tell the truth, and also to not tell the truth. And you know, she would be challenged, possibly."

A spokesman for Ms Truss told the Standard: "Liz is a massive fan of The Traitors, but nothing the contestants do comes close to the scheming and deceit in Parliament.

“She will instead be focusing on delivering for her South West Norfolk constituents."

The Traitors sees competitors split between into two groups - the Faithfuls and the secret traitors. The traitors are tasked with “murdering” their fellow contestants at a remote castle in the Scottish highlands to win a prize of up to £120,000, while the faithful attempt to banish them before being “killed”.

Ms Truss, who was Prime Minister for just 44 days before being ousted from Number 10, would not be the first British politician to take up residence in the Traitors castle.

Former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow took part in the show’s American counterpart last year.

Mr Bercow, who quit as Speaker in 2019 after a decade, described the psychological reality show as “much more complicated than politics”.

As a Faithful the former MP for Buckingham was “murdered” in episode 10 of the US show.

Several former and current British MPs have appeared in reality TV in recent years.

Ex health secretary Matt Hancock was paid £320,000 for taking part in ITV's I'm a Celebrity reality show in 2022.

Former Labour shadow chancellor Ed Ball traded parliament for the pasodoble by joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, while Penny Mordaunt appeared on the short-lived celebrity diving show Splash! in 2014.