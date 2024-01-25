The Traitors reveals secret code name for Ross and Diane on set

Mark Mainz

The Traitors has revealed the secret code name for mother-and-son duo Ross and Diane.

Tonight's (January 24) episode saw Ross's plan to seek revenge on his fellow Traitors, Harry and Andrew, after being recruited backfired spectacularly, ending with him being banished from the castle after being sussed out by his fellow contestants.

Appearing on the spin-off The Traitors: Uncloaked, host Ed Gamble revealed that the crew on set referred to the pair with secret code name "The Supremes" while on set.

Asked by season one Faithful Alex if he and his mother had been referred to as "Diana Ross" previously due to their names sounding so similar to the American singer, Ross replied that he was shocked nobody had ever made the connection before.

"I don't know how people haven't made that connection, that is the best thing I've ever heard," he said.

"You know about your code name on set, right?" Ed asked, explaining that the crew in the castle had been referring to the pair as The Supremes (Diana Ross's band) during production.

"That's fantastic," Ross replied, adding that the memes and comments made by fans had given him life after the show. "It's the funniest thing ever."

During the main show, Ross finally revealed his and Diane's familial connection – telling the group they were mother and son before his exit.



"I'll just leave you with one little easter egg before I go," Ross said at the podium after being banished by his fellow contestants.

"I was actually the son of someone in this game... and that person was Diane."

"No f**king way," Evie said of the reveal, while Jasmine added: "I'm lost for words."

