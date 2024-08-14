‘The Traitors’ Scores Renewals for Seasons 4 and 5 at Peacock

Prepare to see a lot more of Alan Cumming. Peacock is investing more in “The Traitors” with a Season 4 and 5 pickup, which will see Cumming and his capes return to rule over the Scottish Highlands.

“The Traitors” pits some of the most competitive reality stars against each other in “the ultimate murder mystery game,” a press release for the series reads. Set in an ancient Scottish castle, contestants have to work together on a series of missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. But hidden among the Faithful are the Traitors, contestants whose goal is to eliminate their teammates and take the prize for themselves. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will be able to share the prize fund. But if a Traitor or Traitors make it to the end of this competition, they will steal all the money.

The first season of the Peacock reality competition show premiered in January of 2023 and was followed by a second season, which premiered earlier this year. That second season gained critical success and is currently nominated for four Emmy awards, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Series and Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Series. Cumming was also nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for his role on the series. Additionally, this past season received four Critics Choice Real TV Awards as well as an Outstanding Achievement in Reality at the TCA Awards.

During its launch week, Season 2 of “The Traitors” became the No. 1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all of streaming, according to Nielsen. The first season of the Peacock original also won the Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

“The Traitors” is produced by Studio Lambert, which is part of All3 Media. Its executive producers include Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess and Cumming.

Season 3 is set to premiere next year with 21 new contestants. The full list of upcoming contestants is below:

Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”)

Bob The Drag Queen (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Britney Haynes (“Big Brother”)

Carolyn Wiger (“Survivor”)

Chanel Ayan (“The Real Housewives of Dubai”)

Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”)

Ciara Miller (“Summer House”)

Danielle Reyes (“Big Brother”)

Dolores Catania (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”)

Dorinda Medley (“The Real Housewives of New York City”)

Dylan Efron (“Down to Earth with Zac Efron”)

Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”)

Jeremy Collins (“Survivor”)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

Nikki Garcia (WWE Hall of Famer)

Rob Mariano (“Survivor” and “Deal or No Deal Island”)

Robyn Dixon (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”)

Sam Asghari (Actor and model)

Tom Sandoval (“Vanderpump Rules”)

Tony Vlachos (“Survivor”)

Wells Adams (“Bachelor in Paradise”)

