The Traitors season 3 applications are open - here's how to apply for the show

The Traitors has opened the application process for the third series, with viewers being encouraged to take part.

The second series of the hit BBC reality show is currently airing now, but prospective contestants now have the chance to enter the castle for the next instalment, which will begin filming later this year.

“Will you take #TheTraitors oath? Apply for The Traitors Series Three here http://bbc.co.uk/takepart” read a post on X from producers Studio Lambert, which included a video clip from host Claudia Winkleman.

“Well, good evening,” she began. “You stand before the Traitors’ Turret. Before I give you this cloak, I need you to take the Traitors’ oath. Ready? One: do you commit to lie and deceive throughout the game.”

“Are you willing to murder your fellow players every single night? And you vow to keep your identity, and the identity of your fellow Traitors, a secret? You are now officially a Traitor. Happy murdering. Here you go,” she added, as she hands a robe to the player.

Prospective candidates must over 18 years of age to take part, with filming set to take place for up to a month in the Scottish Highlands. The application form can be found here, with the deadline currently set for February 11.

Whilst the second series is currently airing, original star Wilf Webster recently spoke about the prospect of a celebrity version of the show, exclusively telling Digital Spy who he’d want in the castle with him.

“I'd want to be in there with Derren Brown,” he said. “I know he'd probably mess us all up and probably win, but I'd love to be there with him and Danny Dyer. I've been chatting to him quite a bit actually. I'd like Romesh [Ranganathan], he'd be cool and entertaining.

“Someone like Lorraine [Kelly]. Someone from a talk show who has been on television for a long time and can bring that relaxing feeling. I think Lorraine has got this really chilled tone, so she’d make sure everyone wasn't getting too much.”

The Traitors series 2 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. For further details, check out the full Traitors series 2 release schedule here.

