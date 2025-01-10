The Traitors Star Kasim Reveals How He Really Feels About The Rest Of The Cast

The Traitors fave Kasim Euan Cherry/BBC/Studio Lambert

Warning: This article contains spoilers for this week’s episodes of The Traitors.

Banished The Traitors star Kasim Ahmed has insisted he has no hard feelings towards his fellow contestants.

For his final few days on the show, it’s fair to say that Faithfuls were really gunning for Kas, resulting in him deliberately ostracising himself from the rest of the group and an epic showdown in the roundtable room that provided one of this series’ most memorable one-liners.

When he finally was banished from the show, Kas made sure to have some fun with his fellow Faithfuls on his way out the door – particularly Joe, who he gave a special name-drop to.

However, while some members of the cast have taken heat on social media for their campaigning against the medical doctor, he’s made it clear he doesn’t hold any grudges.

“As a cast we were a family, together for weeks and made bonds that are unbreakable, and the support and love we have for each other is even greater,” Kas wrote, alongside a picture of himself and Joe.

“Joe and Jake may have [led] the charge against me in the game, but have been an excellent support in the real world and are some of the loveliest people I’ve met (and I’ve met a few!).”

Addressing fans of the show, he added: “Remember that all of us are people, and that we all act in different ways under stress. TRAITORS FAMILY FOREVER!!”

This year’s season of The Traitors has proved to be just as gripping as the first two, with Thursday’s episode ending on a cliffhanger as to exactly who Traitors Minah and Linda have chosen to “murder” next.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tyler proved to be the latest casualty of the Faithfuls’ theorising – and he had a shock in store when he found out who was really pulling the strings.

The Traitors continues on Friday night at 9pm on BBC One.

