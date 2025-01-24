The Traitors star set for lucrative £500,000 post-show career

As the finale of The Traitors season 3 draws near, viewers are on the edge of their seats, captivated by the drama that has unfolded. The show’s first episode broke its own viewing record, pulling in over 10 million viewers, and many are now eager to discover the fate of the finalists.

Among them, Alexander Dragonetti, 38, looks set to cash in on his appearance, with a PR expert predicting he could earn up to £500,000 through brand deals and TV appearances.

The former British diplomat has captured the hearts of the nation, thanks to his team spirit, emotional vulnerability, and impeccable taste in knitwear, which has made him an endearing presence throughout the series.

In the very first episode, before the contestants even arrived at the castle in the Scottish Highlands, Alexander joined Fozia Fazil and Jack Marriner-Brown in volunteering to leave the train, forfeiting their places on the show. His selflessness was evident from the start, showcasing his strong character - and securing his place as a fan favourite.

Thankfully, Alexander, along with Fozia, was able to rejoin the game, quickly becoming a much-needed presence in the castle.

Throughout the season, he has delivered numerous viral moments: from his operatic performance in the doll challenge to his unexpected tumble into the bushes while playing badminton.

Alexander Dragonetti (R) pictured with murdered faithful Fozia Fazil (BBC)

And it’s these lighthearted moments along with his professional background that have made him a standout faithful, one who is expected to cash in on post-show opportunities outside the castle, according to PR expert Lyn Carratt.

For some, the opportunities that come after the show can be life-changing and incredibly lucrative. For example, last season’s runner-up, Mollie Pearce, has since appeared on Dancing on Ice, while Meryl Williams, the first-ever UK winner, now hosts her own podcast.

Speaking to The Standard on behalf of FruitySlots.com, Carratt shared: “It looks like the faithfuls will win the show, but will they share the winnings? Of the finalists Alexander could do well after the show, viewers seem to like him and popularity will transcend after the show if he makes the right career decisions.

“I believe he could make in excess of £500,000 this year with TV and brand deals. He could definitely appear on Celebrity SAS.”

But it’s not just Alexander who Carratt says will enjoy post-show success but also original traitors Linda Rands and Minah Shannon, thanks to their strong sisterhood in the turret and meme-worthy moments.

“I believe other entertaining characters on the show like Linda and Minah will also be able to make in excess of £250,000 this year,” she declared.

Linda Rands (L) and Minah Shannon (centre) could also make bank from their appearance on the show (BBC / Studio Lambert)

Yet, the PR guru has a word of warning to this year’s crop of Traitors stars and said much like the show, they should carefully consider their next move once the series ends.

“Now is the time for the finalists and other popular characters on the show to really focus on what they would like out of their futures in terms of a career,” she continued. “Going from reality show to reality show isn’t the answer (well unless you’re Sam Thompson) they should sit down and focus on what they want to do next to build their career.

“They have got a platform now and can build on the TV exposure they have received, but it has to be right and sustainable for them because chasing the fame and money isn’t something that lasts forever”.

She noted that despite its high ratings, The Traitors has faced an interesting phenomenon: the finalists' social media followings haven’t seen the massive spikes that other reality stars often experience. Charlotte Berman, for example, has amassed less than 10,000 followers despite being the last traitor standing, paling in comparison to the explosion in followers seen by finalist of other reality shows like Love Island, who can pull in hundreds of thousands in one night.

However, The Traitors is a unique show, based on skill and strategy, where success isn’t determined by one's social media presence or personal brand. With such a large cast, no single individual tends to dominate the airwaves until the final episodes, limiting the exposure each participant receives.

Carratt added that data shows that just over a quarter of The Traitors viewers are aged 16-34—the key demographic for social media engagement—yet this group doesn't necessarily translate into social media following for contestants, but does provide a powerful PR platform.

The Traitors final airs Friday, January 24 at 8:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer