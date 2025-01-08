Traitors star ‘used company credit card six months after being sacked’

Maia Gouveia, who was cast in the third series of The Traitors, said her motivation to apply was the potential £120,000 prize

A contestant on BBC show The Traitors allegedly used a company credit card six months after she was sacked from her job for taking an unauthorised holiday.

Maia Gouveia, who announced on Jan 1 that she was cast in the third series of the BBC One hit alongside her sister Armani, was employed by novelty gift and game company Bubblegum Stuff at the end of 2023.

Three months into the job, in February 2024, she went on holiday to Trinidad but failed to notify her bosses, the company said.

Ms Gouveia’s contract was terminated but six months later she allegedly used the company credit card to make several purchases, having saved the details to her personal Apple Pay account.

ADVERTISEMENT

The card was immediately blocked and the incident reported to the police, but no further action was taken after Ms Gouveia said the charges were made accidentally.

Ms Gouveia is now a full-time mother - Euan Cherry/BBC

Bubblegum Stuff is run by Courtney Wood, a former runner-up in BBC show The Apprentice. Mr Wood confirmed that Ms Gouveia’s contract had been terminated and said that unauthorised attempts had been made to use the card.

A source close to Ms Gouveia, 25, told MailOnline: “Maia is deeply regretful for the mistakes she made during her employment with Bubblegum Stuff and her actions afterwards.

“She was going through a tough time as a new mother and wishes she behaved differently.

“Maia’s father visited the Bubblegum Stuff offices to make amends after the credit incident was exposed, while Courtney decided against taking the matter any further.”

Ms Gouveia was sacked from her job for taking an unauthorised holiday just three months into her employment - Instagram

Ms Gouveia, who is now a full-time mother, said the potential £120,000 prize was her motivation for applying to be on The Traitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve got a lot of debts to sort out, and then I would go on a nice little holiday,” she said of what she would do with the prize money. “My daughter is going to nursery soon and that’s expensive. It’s like having a mortgage, so that was also a motivator.”

She also said about her role on the show: “Growing up, I was a natural liar. And then I stopped lying, because my family said it was getting really bad … Now I’m kind of excited to be able to lie again, if I’m being honest.”

When asked if she had a game plan, Ms Gouveia said: “My game plan is to act dumb, but not too dumb.

“I have to twist everything to make it seem like I’m really, really upset. And I’ve done that a lot in my life.”

The BBC declined to comment.