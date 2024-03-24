The Traitors' Wilfred Webster reveals burglary ordeal

The Traitors star Wilfred Webster has revealed a frightening burglary ordeal which saw robbers threaten to "stab" him.

The season one star, who notably missed out on the cash prize in the final after being uncovered as a Traitor, took to Instagram on Friday (March 22) to share his distress following the home invasion.

As well as a harrowing account of the events, the post also featured images of the smashed window and door panes at Wilf's home — which he shares with his wife Panayiota and two daughters.

Related: Claudia Winkleman shares emotional goodbye as she hosts final Radio 2 show

"This morning my wife left for work. I was laying on my bed with headphones watching Netflix on my phone. The next thing I see my bedroom door open and I thought it was my wife and turns out it's some low life piece of shit burgling my house in a balaclava!" he wrote.

"I jumped off the bed in shock and he ran downstairs and out the back of the house via a window. I ran out of the front door and stood in the garden in shock and the pair of melts walked around the corner and I spotted them. One of them shouted 'stab him' and then ran at me with a big knife.

James Green - BBC

"Quickly I ran back into my house and shut the door and phoned the police. The police came very quickly and to my own lack of motivation I had not charged the Ring doorbell BUT all of the neighbours are more proactive with theirs and managed to give footage to the police and identified the car they left in."

Wilf went on to explain the trauma he experienced after the break-in, saying: "I've been through a lot in my life but I have never felt so scared. My house is my safe space and to have someone break in and take away that safety is horrible. I'm even posting this picture using a VPN out of fear.

BBC

Related: The Traitors board game gets more than 30% price cut in Amazon Spring Sale deal

"We believe they entered by breaking the panelling on the back door and squeezing through and exited through the back window! We're definitely upgrading our security and I'm never wearing noise cancelling headphones again."

Story continues

He concluded: "People if you do have a doorbell that records please charge it. I can't believe I'm saying this but keep your house safe. Realistically no one should enter your house unwanted but we live in a world with scumbags!"

Wilf's Traitors co-stars quickly flooded the comments with supportive messages, with Maddy Smedley writing: "Hope you're okay!!! Sounds horrid xxxx."

Season two star Paul Gorton commented: "FFS! Sorry to hear mate," while Ash Bibi said: "Will! Oh my goodness! Mate I'm so sorry to hear this. Gonna text you xxxx."

The Traitors series 1-2 are streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Interested in talking about The Traitors? Visit our dedicated sub-forum







You Might Also Like