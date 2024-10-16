The Traitors winner reportedly leaves Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after being caught lying

Harry Clark, the winner of The Traitors season two, has reportedly left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after he was caught lying on the show, according to reports.

The 23-year-old former British army engineer, who famously blindsided Mollie Pearce in The Traitors finale earlier this year, was exposed during his latest venture into reality television when he was questioned by the show’s trained interrogators.

The spin-off programme sees celebrities undergo a series of gruelling survival challenges from the Special Forces selection process.

Although his ability to lie and evade the truth had served him well on The Traitors, it has apparently been his downfall on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which is due to air in 2025.

“This will make for delicious viewing for his fellow competitors on The Traitors, who felt hoodwinked by him all the way through the second series,” a source has told The Sun.

“The baby-faced assassin had them all fooled, letting his easy charm lull them into a false sense of security – and bagging himself the jackpot of £95,000. But despite his own military background, he just crumbled in the face of experts, who know how to spot a fibber.”

Earlier this week, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins champion Georgia Harrison described the finale of the show as among the most “degrading” and “demoralising” moments of her life.

The reality star and campaigner, 29, was one of two winners of the show’s latest season, after she and boxer Lani Daniels passed an SAS-style selection test in the final episode.

Former Dancing on Ice judge and Doctor Who actor, John Barrowman, who competed on the same season as Harrison, revealed in September that he dropped out of the show after becoming violently sick just 32 minutes into the experience.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is not the only reality show that Clark is set to star in. He has also signed up for Pilgrimage along with Jeff Brazier, Helen Lederer, Jay McGuinness, Stef Reid, and Daliso Chaponda

The BBC programme sees various celebrities trek across different pilgrim routes in Europe while stopping at religious sites to reflect on life.

In May, Clark revealed that he had barely spent any of his Traitors winnings, explaining that he wished he could spend his winnings “on rent” but that his father monitors the cash to ensure that he can afford to buy a house one day instead.

Clark’s representatives have been contacted for comment.